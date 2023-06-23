Odisha rail accident: 3 probes progressing significantly, result expected soon, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the three parallel probes being carried out in the Odisha rail accident are progressing significantly, and the final output is expected in the coming weeks.

He said that the first is an internal technical investigation by the Railways, the second is a probe by a statutory body CRS (Commissioner of Rail Safety) which lies outside the Ministry of Railways, and the third is by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).