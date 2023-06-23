CNBC TV18
Odisha rail accident: 3 probes progressing significantly, result expected soon, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 23, 2023 5:55:45 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the three parallel probes being carried out in the Odisha rail accident are progressing significantly, and the final output is expected in the coming weeks.

Three parallel probes are being carried out in the triple train accident in Odisha, and they are progressing significantly, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that the final output is expected in the coming weeks.

He said that the first is an internal technical investigation by the Railways, the second is a probe by a statutory body CRS (Commissioner of Rail Safety) which lies outside the Ministry of Railways, and the third is by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that Rs. 1.78 lakh crores ($22 billion) have been invested in safety across the rail network in the last nine years. Vaishnaw pointed out that the government's focus has been to come up with a world class automatic train protection system, as he referred to development and testing of a new system 2016 onwards.
