Prohibitory orders in Odisha as labour unrest erupts at Vedanta plant following fire

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 10:12:17 AM IST (Published)

Bhadrak Sub-divisional Magistrate, Manoja Patra, stated that prohibitory orders have been imposed inside the Vedanta plant and around 200 meters for two days.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed by the Bhadrak district administration in Odisha at the FACOR, Vedanta plant in Randia, in response to labour unrest following a fire incident in the unit.

According to an official, one platoon of armed police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
Two contractual labourers sustained severe burn injuries in a fire incident that occurred inside the industrial campus of the FACOR Vedanta plant in Odisha on Tuesday.
ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch: TCS, Vedanta, NTPC, HDFC Bank, BHEL and more
Following this, workers vandalized the plant properties and blocked a highway by burning tires, which resulted in the disruption of traffic for several hours.
The inspector-in-charge of Bhadrak Rural Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order.
ALSO READ | Vedanta's land acquisition for university in Odisha quashed by Supreme Court
Meanwhile, the labourers' union of FACOR Vedanta plant lodged an FIR against seven management staffers claiming that they were responsible for the fire incident and demanded their arrest.
Mutkikanta Mohapatra, secretary of the union, claimed that the plant's management was turning a deaf ear to their demands.
"We met the district collector and SP, and they assured us that a joint meeting would be held with the management and union," he said. However, nobody from the factory management was available for comment.
ALSO READ | Heatwave warning in Odisha for next four days, schools shut
Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR) plant was acquired by Vedanta in 2020. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of workers in the plant and the need for proper safety measures to be put in place.
 
X