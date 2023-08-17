Odisha metro rail project: All you need to know about the first phase

homeindia NewsOdisha metro rail project: All you need to know about the first phase

Aug 17, 2023

The first phase of the proposed project will connect the Bhubaneshwar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack. On Wednesday, the DMRC submitted the detailed project report to PK Jena, the chief secretary, officials said, news agenyc PTI reported. 

Odisha's proposed metro rail project's first phase will cover around 26km and will comprise 20 stations, as per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). On April 1, Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project.
The officials said that after conducting geo-technical investigation, traffic survey environmental and social impact assessments, topographic survey, the detailed project report was completed.

The project would later extend to Puri, Khurda and other areas of Cuttack city and Bhubaneshwar, the officials added.
