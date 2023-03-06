Illegal firecracker factory blast in Odisha leaves four dead, four injured

A police officer reported that the incident occurred in Bhusandapur village, located in the Tangi area of Khurda district, approximately 40 km from Bhubaneswar. The explosion took place while firecrackers were being produced at a residence for the upcoming Holi festival.
An explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Khurda district of Odisha on Monday resulted in the deaths of at least four people and critical injuries to four others, according to police.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles
Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes
Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A police officer reported that the incident occurred in Bhusandapur village, located in the Tangi area of Khurda district, approximately 40 km from Bhubaneswar. The explosion took place while firecrackers were being produced at a residence for the upcoming Holi festival.
The house where the illegal firecracker unit was located was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.
Fire brigade personnel took some time to douse the blaze and rescue the people.
Four people died on the spot and four others sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding their condition is stated to be serious.
Khurda district Collector K Sudarshan Chakrobarty said that only one body has been identified so far.
"Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. No permission was taken from the administration for manufacturing firecrackers in the house," he added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!