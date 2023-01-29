Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries, assistant sub-inspector inspector held

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at on Sunday and was moved to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. The accused assistant sub-inspector was nabbed by the locals, who then handed him over to the police.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday succumbed to his injuries after being shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector in Jharsuguda district.

The incident occurred in Brajrajnagar around 1pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme. "Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who suffered bullet injuries. The minister was then rushed to a hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said.

The accused police officer was nabbed by the locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said, adding that an inquiry has been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire.

Expressing shock and distress over the minister's death, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said he was an asset for the government as well as the party and that his death was a great loss to the state.

In a video footage that is in possession of news agency PTI, Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

Initially, he was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the officer said. Arrangements were then made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for "better treatment", he added.

Tension prevailed in the town in the wake of the incident, with supporters of the minister questioning "security lapses".

Some of them claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to target him.

Bhoi said that the ASI was currently being interrogated, and more details would be available after a thorough investigation.

With PTI inputs