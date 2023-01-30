Odisha minister Naba Das dies: CM, others pay tributes ahead of last rites, 3-day state mourning declared

The body of deceased Odisha Health Minister Naba Das would be flown to his native place in Jharsuguda where the final rites would be conducted with full state honour, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and many other dignitaries from different walks of life paid their tributes to the state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday. Both the governor and chief minister met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

Apart from Odisha CM and governor, many ministers, MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers, BJP state president Samir Mohanty and Congress leaders visited Das's official residence.

The minister's body was taken to the BJD party office where hundreds of people made a beeline to pay their last respect to Das. His body would be flown to his native place in Jharsuguda where the final rites would be conducted with full state honour, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Naba Das was shot dead

Das succumbed to his injuries after being shot, allegedly by the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das, in Jharsuguda district Sunday afternoon. Das was first rushed to a local hospital and then taken to Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance. He succumbed to the two bullet wounds he sustained on the left side of his chest and breathed his last in the hospital.

"On operating, was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart…But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the hospital was quoted by News 18 as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gopal Das is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Odisha to observe 3-day state mourning for Naba Das

The Odisha government announced on Sunday evening three-day mourning across the state as a mark of respect to the minister. There will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state, a notification said.

"It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of the funeral at the place where it takes place," the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)