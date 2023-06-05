Odisha witnesses another rail accident as goods wagon derails; No lives lost

A spokesperson from East Coast Railway clarified that the incident took place on a narrow gauge line owned by Bargarh Cement Works. Importantly, the mainline operations have not been affected.

Another train accident occurred in Odisha, as five wagons of a goods train derailed in Bargarh on Monday morning. This incident follows the recent triple-train accident that tragically claimed the lives of 275 individuals.

Today's derailment involved a wagon carrying limestone on a private track in Odisha. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties, according to a local News18 report.

A spokesperson from East Coast Railway clarified that the incident took place on a narrow gauge line owned by Bargarh Cement Works near Mendhapali. Importantly, the mainline operations have not been affected.

The spokesperson also emphasised that this incident is not connected with the Indian Railway system, as the rolling stock, engine wagons, train tracks and locomotives involved are all privately owned. The derailment specifically occurred on a private sliding between Dungri Limestone Mines and an ACC Limited cement plant in Bargarh.

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Indian Railways.

The Odisha triple train accident on June 2 resulted in the tragic loss of at least 275 lives, with over 1,175 individuals sustaining injuries.

The collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. The incident was caused due to a signalling error and will see a probe by the Central Bureau of Intelligence following a government request.

In a separate development earlier today, the Southern Railways Public Relations Office reported that they successfully averted another potential train incident.

Authorities detected a bogie crack in the S3 coach of Train 16102 Express (Ex QLN-MS). As a precautionary measure, the affected coach was detached, and passengers were accommodated in other coaches. Furthermore, a sleeper coach was added when the train arrived at Madurai station.

This is a developing story with more updates to come.