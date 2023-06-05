Odisha witness another rail accident as goods wagon derails; No lives lost

A spokesperson from East Coast Railway clarified that the incident took place on a narrow gauge line owned by Bargarh Cement Works. Importantly, the mainline operations have not been affected.

Another train accident occurred in Odisha, as five wagons of a goods train derailed in Bargarh on Monday morning. This incident follows the recent triple-train accident that tragically claimed the lives of 275 individuals.

Today's derailment involved a wagon carrying limestone on a private track in Odisha. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties, according to a local News18 report.

A spokesperson from East Coast Railway clarified that the incident took place on a narrow gauge line owned by Bargarh Cement Works near Mendhapali. Importantly, the mainline operations have not been affected.