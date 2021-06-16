Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1. What's allowed and what's not

The Odisha government on Wednesday has extended the partial lockdown in the state till July 1. The weekend shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday will also be enforced.

In a new strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government has divided the state into two categories – Category A and Category B.

According to the government, 17 districts comprising southern and western parts of Odisha, where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less, will fall under Category A. While 13 districts that come under the coastal regions have been classified under Category B.

The borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have been opened but areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will remain closed.

What is allowed:

The number of people who can attend a marriage has been reduced from 50 to 25, including the bride and groom.

All health services, including AYUSH, remain functional.

All agricultural activities and the operation of industries in rural and urban areas are allowed.

All construction activities and associated movement of vehicle/labourers in both urban and rural areas permitted.

What’s not allowed

Inter and intrastate public transport not allowed, except for emergency and permitted activities.

Educational institutions, trade fairs, cinema halls, open-air theatres, parks, gyms, barbershops and any business activity will remain closed during the extended lockdown.