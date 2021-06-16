Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1. What's allowed and what's not

The Odisha government on Wednesday has extended the partial lockdown in the state till July 1. The weekend shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday will also be enforced.
In a new strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government has divided the state into two categories – Category A and Category B.
According to the government, 17 districts comprising southern and western parts of Odisha, where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less, will fall under Category A. While 13 districts that come under the coastal regions have been classified under Category B.
The borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have been opened but areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will remain closed.
