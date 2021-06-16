Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1. What's allowed and what's not

    Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1. What's allowed and what's not

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In a new strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government has divided the state into two categories – Category A and Category B.

    Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1. What's allowed and what's not

    The Odisha government on Wednesday has extended the partial lockdown in the state till July 1. The weekend shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday will also be enforced.

    In a new strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government has divided the state into two categories – Category A and Category B.

    According to the government, 17 districts comprising southern and western parts of Odisha, where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less, will fall under Category A. While 13 districts that come under the coastal regions have been classified under Category B.

    The borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have been opened but areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will remain closed.

    What is allowed:

    • The number of people who can attend a marriage has been reduced from 50 to 25, including the bride and groom.
    • All health services, including AYUSH, remain functional.
    • All agricultural activities and the operation of industries in rural and urban areas are allowed.
    • All construction activities and associated movement of vehicle/labourers in both urban and rural areas permitted.

      •  What’s not allowed

      • Inter and intrastate public transport not allowed, except for emergency and permitted activities.
      • Educational institutions, trade fairs, cinema halls, open-air theatres, parks, gyms, barbershops and any business activity will remain closed during the extended lockdown.
      • All religious, social, political gatherings are banned.
        • Tags
        Previous Article

        No calf serum in Covaxin final product, clarifies health ministry

        Next Article

        Residents allege fraud in COVD-19 vaccine camp in Mumbai's housing society, 2 detained

        Market Movers

        CompanyPriceChange%Gain
        TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40 2.28
        NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70
        Nestle17,965.20 280.40 1.59
        ONGC126.70 1.35 1.08
        HUL2,407.90 15.95 0.67
        CompanyPriceChange%Gain
        Nestle17,972.45 292.95 1.66
        NTPC119.80 1.90 1.61
        ONGC126.65 1.30 1.04
        HUL2,409.15 18.00 0.75
        Infosys1,480.30 7.45 0.51
        CompanyPriceChange%Gain
        TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40
        NTPC119.80 2.00
        Nestle17,965.20 280.40
        ONGC126.70 1.35
        HUL2,407.90 15.95
        CompanyPriceChange%Gain
        Nestle17,972.45 292.95
        NTPC119.80 1.90
        ONGC126.65 1.30
        HUL2,409.15 18.00
        Infosys1,480.30 7.45

        Currency

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
        Euro-Rupee88.8920-0.0380-0.04
        Pound-Rupee103.43600.13700.13
        Rupee-100 Yen0.66680.00070.10
        View More