Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Odisha

Mar 3, 2023 9:09:05 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the town of Koraput in Odisha on Friday early morning. No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

The quake occurred on March 3 around 5:05 am, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake had a depth of 5km and was located 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Odisha.
According to a local news report by OdishaTV, people in Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon felt the tremors from the earthquake and reported hearing a rumbling sound. The jolt caused panic in local residents who rushed out of their houses to inquire about the situation.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 9:02 AM IST
