Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Odisha

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the town of Koraput in Odisha on Friday early morning. No casualties or damage has been reported so far.
Recommended ArticlesView All
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure
Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The quake occurred on March 3 around 5:05 am, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake had a depth of 5km and was located 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Odisha.
According to a local news report by OdishaTV, people in Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon felt the tremors from the earthquake and reported hearing a rumbling sound. The jolt caused panic in local residents who rushed out of their houses to inquire about the situation.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 9:02 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!