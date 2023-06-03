Odisha Coromandel Express Train accident: List of trains cancelled and diverted

The death toll in the accident has reached 233 and more than 900 passengers have been injured. Following the Coromandel Express accident, Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains.

More than ten trains were cancelled and several others were diverted or partially cancelled after one of the deadliest train accidents in Odisha in which more than 200 passengers were killed on Friday evening.

The train accident happened on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district after several coaches of 12841 Shalimar - Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on the other track hit the coaches.

Following the Coromandel Express accident, Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains to ensure the safety of passengers. The train services on the East Coast Railway route between Chennai to Howrah could be impacted.

List of trains that have been diverted:

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco da Gama, which left on June 1 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bengaluru, which left Bengaluru on June 1 will run via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh - Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express, which departed from Tambaram on June 1 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

June 2, 2023:

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express from Puri will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri, will run via Angul-Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- Ib route.

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur will run via Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Route.

22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express will run via Tatanagar.

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express will run via Tatanagar.

18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express will run via Tatanagar.

22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express will run via Tatanagar.

The following trains have been fully cancelled:

On June 2, 2023:

12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express.

12863 Howrah-SMVB Superfast Express.

12838 Puri - Howrah Superfast Express.

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail.

12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express.

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express.

02837 Santragachi-Puri Special Express.

22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express.

18410 Sri Jagannath Express - Puri to Kolkata.

08012 Puri- Bhanjapur Special from Puri.

Partial cancellation:

08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on June 3, 2023, will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar.