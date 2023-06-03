Odisha Coromandel Express Train accident: List of trains cancelled and diverted

The death toll in the accident has reached 233 and more than 900 passengers have been injured. Following the Coromandel Express accident, Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains.

More than ten trains were cancelled and several others were diverted or partially cancelled after one of the deadliest train accidents in Odisha.

The train accident happened on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district after several coaches of 12841 Shalimar - Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on the other track hit the coaches.

