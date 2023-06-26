Odisha bus accident kills 12 people, CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 3 lakh relief to victims' kin

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 3 lahks for the next of kin of the 12 deceased.

A head-on collision between two buses in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has resulted in the death of at least 12 people so far, while seven others have sustained injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday night near Khemundi College, within the Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus, carrying wedding guests from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar, collided with a government bus near Khemundi College in Digapahandi. According to a PTI report, police said that the 12 killed were from the wedding party.

“Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said.

Local authorities, including the police and fire personnel, promptly responded to the scene and transported the injured individuals to Berhampur MKCG Hospital. Further information regarding the incident is yet to be released.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik tweeted expressing the CM's grief over the Ganjam bus accident. An ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 3 lahks has been announced for the next of kin of the 12 deceased.

Additionally, free medical care will be provided to those injured in the accident. According to PTI, a special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30,000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

This news comes just weeks after the Odisha train accident in Balasore which killed around 288 people. Similarly, in February, a cement-laden truck collided with three parked buses on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh killing 14 people, while 60 others sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that the car struck the buses from behind, causing one to overturn and fall into a nearby ditch.

In response to the Madhya Pradesh accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Additionally, he assured them of government job opportunities. Furthermore, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh was declared for individuals who sustained severe injuries.