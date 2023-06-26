Odisha bus accident kills 12 people, CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 3 lakh relief to victims' kin

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 3 lahks for the next of kin of the 12 deceased.

A head-on collision between two buses in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has resulted in the death of at least 12 people so far, while seven others have sustained injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday night near Khemundi College, within the Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus, carrying wedding guests from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar, collided with a government bus near Khemundi College in Digapahandi. According to a PTI report, police said that the 12 killed were from the wedding party.

“Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said.