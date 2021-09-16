Odisha and West Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall for next 3 days: IMD

September has seen very high rainfall in excess of around 33 percent. In June on an all India basis monsoon was 10 percent excess but in July it was -7 percent, August was -24 percent but in September it has come back, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted 'heavy' rainfall in the next three days in Odisha and West Bengal.

The weather body defines average or normal rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 88 cms (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.

In an interview to Manisha Gupta, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD said, "September has seen very high rainfall in excess of around 33 percent. In June on an all India basis monsoon was 10 percent excess but in July it was -7 percent, August was -24 percent but in September it has come back."

"We are seeing another system form over the Bay of Bengal today. We have given the cyclone circulation over East Central Bay, so it will affect Odisha coast during the next 2-3 days. So another heavy rainfall spell will be there in Odisha and West Bengal."

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for moderate rains in Delhi. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected at isolated places in the national capital.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

