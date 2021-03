Remember the blackout in Mumbai last year on October 12, when local trains, the city’s lifeline, stopped on their tracks, hospitals grappling with the high COVID-19 caseload had to switch on their emergency generators, and people at homes were left battling high levels of humidity? A report now suggests that Chinese malware could be behind the blackout.

The new study has linked the blackout to the India-China border skirmish earlier that summer in the remote Galwan Valley, where at least two dozen soldiers from both sides succumbed to injuries, reports The New York Times. The study states that the power outage was part of a broad Chinese cyber campaign against India, sending the message that “if India pressed its claims too hard, the lights could go out across the country”.

The study shows that as the standoff continued in the Himalayas, Chinese malware was flowing into the electric supply control systems across India, along with a high-voltage transmission substation and coal-fired power plant, writes NYT. The flow of the malware was pieced together by Recorded Future, a Somerville-based company. The company, however, could not examine details of the code, which was placed in strategic power-distribution systems across India.

Following the October 13 power outage, officials had then said that the cause was a Chinese-origin cyberattack on a nearby load-management centre. So, authorities began formal investigations and a report is due this month.

The discovery is the latest example of how the placement of malware in an enemy’s infrastructure has become the newest form of deterrence and aggression. Police say Chinese hackers had unleashed around 40,300 hacking attempts on India’s technology and banking infrastructure in just five days when tensions rose between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control last year.