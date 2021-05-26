Obscure company offers to ‘invest’ $500 billion, seeks date with PM Modi: All you need to know

An obscure US-based company, Landomus Realty Ventures, on May 24 published front page advertisements in leading dailies seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to invest a massive $500 billion in India.

This equity investment would come under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the Government of India under the India Investment Grid for the ‘Invest India’ initiative, the company said.

Under the NIP, the government is projecting an infrastructure investment worth Rs 111 lakh crore during FY2020-25.

The US-based firm with an office in Bengaluru has just 19 employees and had clocked a turnover of $15 million in revenue.

Zauba Corp, a service provider that shares financial performance of businesses, mentions that Landomus Realty Ventures Private Limited is classified as non-government company, registered at the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Bengaluru with an authorised share capital of Rs 1,000,000 and paid-up capital Rs 100,000.

According to the Business World, the company website was registered in 2015 by United Land Bank, headquartered at Sivan Chetty Gardens in Karnataka. The website gives the address of one Landomus Realty Ventures Inc as its parent company, based out of Secaucus, New Jersey, US.

While the motive behind such an advertisement is not clear yet, more information about its source of funding, promoters and revenues are awaited.

Meanwhile, Zoominfo, database provider for companies, said, “Landomus Realty Ventures Inc was formed for the purpose of acquiring land parcels and creating land banks in India.”

Links with Indian University for Deaf

According to IANS, the directors of the company, Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash, Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Gangadhar and Gunashree Pradeep Kumar, are also linked to the Indian University for Deaf (IUD), which is another unknown entity. As per the IANS report the promoters of Landomus are also listed as trustees of the university.

The University website was pulled down following IANS report and an Error 404 message now appears on the website page. It means the server is down.

“Indian University for Deaf (IUD) is India’s first exclusive university for the deaf that provides bilingual education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students along the lines of Gallaudet University,” the IANS report mentioned.

There is not one student or teacher who has identified themselves with this university till date. The university is expected to come up in a 100 acre campus with five million square feet of infrastructure.