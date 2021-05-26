Obscure company offers to ‘invest’ $500 billion, seeks date with PM Modi: All you need to know Updated : May 26, 2021 20:51:21 IST US-based Landomus Realty has an office in Bengaluru and just 19 employees More information awaited about company's source of funding, promoters and revenues Company's directors found to be linked with 'Indian University for Deaf,' which has deactivated its website Published : May 26, 2021 08:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply