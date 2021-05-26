  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 380 points, Nifty ends above 15,300 led by IT, auto stocks
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home India

Obscure company offers to ‘invest’ $500 billion, seeks date with PM Modi: All you need to know

Updated : May 26, 2021 20:51:21 IST

US-based Landomus Realty has an office in Bengaluru and just 19 employees
More information awaited about company's source of funding, promoters and revenues
Company's directors found to be linked with 'Indian University for Deaf,' which has deactivated its website
Obscure company offers to ‘invest’ $500 billion, seeks date with PM Modi: All you need to know
Published : May 26, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement