Obama’s criticism of Modi, BJP CM’s response don’t present positive picture: Former diplomat

Former diplomat KC Singh has expressed concerns over the sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by former US President Barack Obama and the sharp response of a BJP Chief Minister, saying these exchanges do not present a positive picture amid PM Modi’s visit to the US where significant bilateral deals are being struck.

Obama had in an interview with a TV channel stated that he would like US President Joe Biden to call out Chinese and Indian governments’ actions against minorities in their respective countries.

Referring to Obama in a veiled manner, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said we should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington.

During Modi’s US visit, India has been signing major deals in telecom, semiconductor manufacturing, airlines and defence sectors, signalling a marked change in US-India relationships.

Despite the criticism against India, KC Singh in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 noted that the US recognises the threat to its own democracy, especially in the event of a potential re-election of former President Trump. And factions within the Democratic Party have also alleged that President Biden's invitation to Modi sidesteps US interests.

US-India relations, which hit a low point in 1998, have seen a significant transformation, with a focus on China now, he said. The US now recognizes that India is the only country in Asia capable of balancing China's influence.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit, President Biden did not hesitate to label Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator, clearly stating the US stance. The US is also reconfiguring its supply chains, sending a signal to China. However, Russia remains a significant factor in Indo-US relations.

According to R Chandrashekhar, former telecom secretary and former president of NASSCOM, Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US signifies that the US is choosing India as its partner. The joint statement reflects the depth, breadth, and intensity of their technology cooperation, which encompasses defense and clean energy. The present geopolitical environment calls for a rebalancing, and it is evident that the US leans towards India as a strategic technology partner.

Terming Modi’s visit as a Micron moment, K Krishna Moorthy, President, IESA, said India has grown its capability to design chips in the last 30 years and the design has reached a high maturity.

Announcements related in this sector will create manufacturing infrastructure in India. There could be shift happening from other countries, he said.

Ellen Nakashima, Reporter - National Security, The Washington Post, emphasized that the Biden administration recognizes the significance of the US-India relationship and is investing in its long-term development. While China remains an unspoken challenge, the US-India partnership acts as a bulwark against increased Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The US hopes that this partnership will yield economic, trade, and security dividends in the future.

Raymond Vickery, a Senior Associate at CSIS, highlights that the India-US partnership represents a convergence of technology, commercial, and strategic interests. The current approach to bilateral relations is incremental, with the economic factor playing a major role. Modi's visit is seen as beneficial for economic, commercial, and democratic ties between India and the US.

Shivendra Singh, VP- Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, noted that around the world, there is supply side bottleneck about talent and this is also there in US. Local upskilling in India has been recognised in the joint statement made by Modi and Biden, he said.

Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat highlighted the importance of deals in critical minerals, which would help in the renewable space. An Indian company is also investing $650 million.

He also said that PM Modi has an uncanny capability of connecting with world leaders. Modi has met Biden several times and both have developed a good chemistry.