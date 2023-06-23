Obama’s criticism of Modi, BJP CM’s response don’t present positive picture: Former diplomat

Former diplomat KC Singh has expressed concerns over the sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by former US President Barack Obama and the sharp response of a BJP Chief Minister, saying these exchanges do not present a positive picture amid PM Modi’s visit to the US where significant bilateral deals are being struck.

Obama had in an interview with a TV channel stated that he would like US President Joe Biden to call out Chinese and Indian governments’ actions against minorities in their respective countries.

Referring to Obama in a veiled manner, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said we should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington.