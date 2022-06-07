Nupur Sharma gets security by Delhi Police after controversial statement

The Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family following her request for the same. Earlier, an FIR was registered on a complaint after she cited receiving threats over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, which led to a huge controversy.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

After her comments, several Islamic countries like Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned India’s ambassadors registering their protest whereas calls emerged across social media for a boycott of Indian products.

Seeing the controversy escalating, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality. The BJP then suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

After her suspension, Sharma posted unconditionally withdrew her statement stating it was never her intention to hurt anybody's religious sentiments and that her remarks were only a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

This controversy started after Sharma made this comment during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries. Delhi Police said on May 28 that its cyber cell unit received a complaint from Sharma against various death threats and targeted hatred.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

