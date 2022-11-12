Number of stubble fires in Punjab doubles on Friday, heart ailments increase

By CNBCTV18.com

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana registered a 15 percent jump in the number of visits to out-patient departments and emergency wards from patients with heart conditions and ailments

As stubble burning continues unabated in Punjab, cities across the region are shrouded in a blanket of pollutants. The consistently poor air has led to an increase in ailments. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana registered a 15 percent jump in the number of visits to out-patient departments and emergency wards from patients with heart conditions and ailments, reported Hindustan Times. The hospital noted the increase in the number of patients since the start of October when stubble-burning cases first started to rise in the region.

While air pollution may be thought to cause issues with the respiratory system, like asthma, breathing problems and more, air pollution can have far-reaching health implications. Research from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other health organisations have found that constant exposure to particulate pollution for even a few hours can drastically increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related heart attacks and death.

Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist, Hero Heart Centre, DMCH, told Hindustan Times that an increasing number of patients have been visiting the healthcare facility with complaints of issues like chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath over the past month. Many of these patients already have comorbidities and are either middle-aged or senior citizens.

Ludhiana remained the most polluted city in Punjab, with average air quality falling to 193 on November 11. City officials had fined and blacklisted over 1,000 farmers for burning paddy straws in preparation for the upcoming Rabi season. The number of agricultural fires doubled on Friday in Punjab, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), even as the number of fire incidents remained lower than in the previous year between November 1 and 11.