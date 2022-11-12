    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    Number of stubble fires in Punjab doubles on Friday, heart ailments increase

    Number of stubble fires in Punjab doubles on Friday, heart ailments increase

    Number of stubble fires in Punjab doubles on Friday, heart ailments increase
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana registered a 15 percent jump in the number of visits to out-patient departments and emergency wards from patients with heart conditions and ailments

    As stubble burning continues unabated in Punjab, cities across the region are shrouded in a blanket of pollutants. The consistently poor air has led to an increase in ailments. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana registered a 15 percent jump in the number of visits to out-patient departments and emergency wards from patients with heart conditions and ailments, reported Hindustan Times. The hospital noted the increase in the number of patients since the start of October when stubble-burning cases first started to rise in the region.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need to the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need to the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    While air pollution may be thought to cause issues with the respiratory system, like asthma, breathing problems and more, air pollution can have far-reaching health implications. Research from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other health organisations have found that constant exposure to particulate pollution for even a few hours can drastically increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related heart attacks and death.
    ALSO READ:
    Punjab fails to stop stubble burning
    Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist, Hero Heart Centre, DMCH, told Hindustan Times that an increasing number of patients have been visiting the healthcare facility with complaints of issues like chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath over the past month. Many of these patients already have comorbidities and are either middle-aged or senior citizens.
    Ludhiana remained the most polluted city in Punjab, with average air quality falling to 193 on November 11. City officials had fined and blacklisted over 1,000 farmers for burning paddy straws in preparation for the upcoming Rabi season. The number of agricultural fires doubled on Friday in Punjab, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), even as the number of fire incidents remained lower than in the previous year between November 1 and 11.
    ALSO READ: Stubble burning: Govt will assist those setting up paddy straw pellet units financially to curb pollution — details here
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    air pollutiondelhi air pollutionLudhiana pollutionPunjabPunjab farmers

    Next Article

    Climate smart agriculture is the way forward to a sustainable future, says Cropin

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng