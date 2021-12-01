Number of arrests dips 32.18% under UAPA between 2019 & 2020: MoS Home Affairs to Rajya Sabha

There has been a 32.18 percent dip in the number of people arrested across the country under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2019 and 2020, while the number of those acquitted under the law has shot up by 26 percent, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented data showing that 1,948 people were arrested under the Act in 2019 while in 2020, the number dropped to 1,321.

The number of people acquitted from UAPA charges stood at 92 in 2019 while it increased to 116 in 2020, the data showed. In Jammu and Kashmir, the number of people arrested under UAPA has shown an increase from 227 in 2019 to 346 in 2020, while the number of those acquitted from the charges dipped from 28 in 2019 to four in 2020, the data showed.