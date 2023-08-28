Nuh Yatra Live Updates: Permission given to 50 people to hold Shobha Yatra today, says report

Nuh Yatra Live Updates: | VHP leader to perform 'Jal Abhishek' at various locations today
On Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s call for Yatra in Nuh, Haryana, its spokesperson Vinod Bansal told ANI, "...Today, on the last Monday of Sawan month, with the blessings of sadhus we are performing 'Jal Abhishek' at various locations today...Our leader (Alok Kumar) is about to reach Nalhar Mandir and he will perform 'Jal Abhishek' there. Representatives from the Hindu community will accompany him...Keeping in mind the difficulties of the government and G20 preparations, we decided to complete the Yatra symbolically..."
Nuh Yatra Live Updates: No permission for Shobha Yatra, seer from Ayodhya stopped at Sohna toll plaza
Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration, news agency ANI reported. "I have come here from Ayodhya...The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also," said Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj.
Nuh Yatra LIVE Updates: AIMIM's Owaisi takes a dig at Haryana govt; Here's what he said
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "The VHP is threatening to take out a Shobha Yatra against the orders of the BJP government of Haryana." He added that the "BJP is helpless in front of these organized criminals". "If violence happens again in Nuh, only the BJP government of Haryana will be responsible for it. Now there are no Muslim houses left even to demolish," Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.
Nuh Yatra Live Updates: Heavy security deployed, prohibitory orders imposed today; Check details here
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Saturday the "shobha yatra" would be taken out in Nuh on Monday and asserted there was no need to obtain permission from the administration for such religious events. The organisation said it would inform the administration about the procession and was open to discussion on its form and size as "we do not want to cast a shadow on G20 event".
In the wake of the Shobha Yatra call, security has been tightened in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding areas on Monday. Authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and banks on Monday, PTI reported. The Haryana government also announced the suspension of mobile Internet from August 26 to 28, to curb the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally.