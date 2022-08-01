NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari found dead at Hyderabad residence

Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao, died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on August 1.

Uma Maheswari was the youngest of the 12 children of the former chief minister. She is said to have been suffering from health problems and was under treatment for the last few months.

On August 1, Uma Maheswari was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom at her residence in Jubilee Hills, Telangana Today reported.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

While more details are awaited, the report said the police suspect she might have died by suicide after suffering from depression over health issues.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills CI Rajasekhar Reddy told The News Minute that her death was a case of suicide. However, the reason why she ended her life would be known only after an investigation, Reddy said.

Recently, the Nandamuri family had participated in the wedding of Uma Maheswari’s daughter.

She is the youngest of four sisters, among them former Union minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and current TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari.

Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh along with other family members rushed to Maheswari’s residence.