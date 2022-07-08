NSE co-location scam: CBI files fresh FIR against Chitra Ramkrishna and others

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has a filed a fresh FIR against former National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna along with Ravi Narain and Sanjay Pandey in the co-location scam on instructions from the ministry of home affairs.

Nairain, the former NSE head, and Pandey, who headed the Mumbai police in the past, and Ramkrishna have been accused of illegally tapping the phone calls of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

Searches in this new FIR of illegal phone tapping are underway at multiple locations across the country.

As per the FIR, Pandey's firm was roped in by Ramkrishna and Narain for illegal surveillance of NSE employees. Sanjay Pandey appeared before ED this week.

The market regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has already imposed a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the NSE and Rs 5 crore on Ramkrishna in the 'dark fibre' case.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had launched a coordinated search operation at over 12 locations in multiple cities in May in connection with this scam case.