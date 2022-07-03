ED summons former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in Delhi, in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.

Pandey retired as Mumbai police commissioner on June 30.

In 2001, Pandey had started an IT audit firm, which got the contract to audit the co-location facility on behalf of the NSE. However, the firm did not flag any irregularities. Pandey and the firm are now under the scanner for delibrate omission and commission.

Pandey would have to appear before the ED's Delhi unit on July 5.

The ED had also conducted searches at Pandey's house in May.

This is developing story, check here for updates.