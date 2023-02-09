NSA Ajit Doval, Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss bilateral issues in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday. He called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said the Indian embassy in Russia on Thursday. They held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting.
"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted.
Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday. The ties between India and Russia have been subjected to unwarranted media glare and trial since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine. But India has maintained a neutral stand over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia has remained a steadfast and loyal friend to India, since its Independence. The leaders of the two countries have always maintained a natural mutually beneficial relationship that has endured through the decades.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
