NSA Ajit Doval, Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss bilateral issues in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday. He called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting.

Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday. The ties between India and Russia have been subjected to unwarranted media glare and trial since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine. But India has maintained a neutral stand over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has remained a steadfast and loyal friend to India, since its Independence. The leaders of the two countries have always maintained a natural mutually beneficial relationship that has endured through the decades.