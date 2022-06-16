NSA Ajit Doval calls for bolstering cooperation against terrorism at BRICS meet

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called for bolstering cooperation against terrorism without any reservations during his address at a virtual meeting of the five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on Wednesday. Strengthening and improving governance in new frontiers were also discussed in the meeting, reports said.

The virtual meeting, hosted by China, took place over a week ahead of the BRICS virtual summit which is scheduled to be held on June 23 and June 24.

Addressing the leaders, NSA Doval called for an urgent reform of the multilateral system to address growing global security threats. He also highlighted the need for continuing cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, news agency PTI reported.

The NSA even called for giving importance to cooperation in the areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), outer space and maritime security. He laid emphasis on "trusted and resilient supply chains" to prevent the use of ICT by terrorists during the meet. He also spoke about the need for urgent reforms of the multilateral system to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability.

The BRICS brings together five of the world's largest developing countries, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global Gross domestic product (GDP) and 16 percent of the global trade.

Last month, Ajit Doval had called for enhancing Afghanistan capability to counter terrorism at the fourth Regional Security Dialogue in Tajikistan.

"There is a need for all present at the Dialogue to enhance the capability of Afghanistan to counter-terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security," Doval had said.

The BRICS summit, scheduled next week, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin among others.

