NPG recommends 3 railway projects to improve port connectivity and decongest routes

The NPG is part of the institutional framework of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, and is chaired by the Special Secretary of DPIIT, with the heads of Planning Divisions of various infrastructure ministries, as well as representatives from NITI Aayog and MoEF&CC.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) in a meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, recommended three important railway projects.

The first project that the NPG examined was the doubling of railway lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra. This project will provide an alternate route for travelers going from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and other southern cities to long destinations like Mumbai, New Delhi, and Amritsar.

It will increase section capacity from 114 percent to 143 percent and improve both goods and passenger traffic on this single line. The doubling will also cater to the potential freight traffic movement from the nearby industrial clusters.

The second project that the NPG recommended was the addition of a third line in the balance section between Bhadrak and Vizianagaram in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

This project will improve cargo movement between the western and southern coasts of India and decongest the stretch on the Howrah-Chennai railway route. The proposed railway line will connect three non-major ports and two major ports, facilitating movement to goods sheds at Khurda, Jagannathpur, and Srikakulam.

The project will also shift major road cargo movement to rail and enhance the modal share of railways.

The third project that the NPG recommended was the addition of a third and fourth railway line in the Sonnagar-Andal route, which runs through Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

This project is part of the Mission 3000 MT plan of the Indian Railways and will connect important districts like Gaya, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, and Pashchim Bardhaman.

The completion of this project will increase the average speed of trains from 33 kmph to 55 kmph in this section, ensure overall improvement in logistics network, and decongest the highly saturated Delhi-Howrah railway route under the Golden Quadrilateral.

The Special Secretary emphasised the importance of these projects for port connectivity in the region, and all three projects were recommended for implementation with suggestions to address last-mile connectivity and achieve the right multimodal logistics share.

The NPG's recommendations will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for further action.

