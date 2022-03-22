NPAs: Cleaner of banks or killer of Indian economy?

NPAs have been a canker for the banking system in India that has been eating away at profits and stability of the business world and can rightly be seen as a draconian provision for the industry. Though many might believe that profits are the main reason that a banker is frightened of NPA, it is to be noted that many a time, NPAs investigation seeking their personal accountability too plays a role.

Talking about NPA, RBI has effectively stated that a loan that is unpaid for a period of 90 days is termed as NPA. More importantly, RBI has described the same as an effective step towards ‘Cleaning of Banks Balance Sheets’.

According to the central apex bank, such an efficient cleaning mechanism will help ramp up the financial quality of the sector. But, the overall impact of the application of this provision on the economy has been so adverse that the economy cannot be said to have borne fruits that the apex bank might have anticipated initially.

NPA is effectively not harmful just for the banks but also for the account holders whose accounts have been declared or clarified as non-Performing assets. These emphatically include potential sector players in the market like Corporates, MSMEs, traders, exporters, etc. which have the humungous enthusiastic caliber and potential to significantly generate the country’s wealth and GDP. Thus, given the entirety of the situation aforementioned,

NPAs cannot effectively be stated as bank cleaners but rather growth eaters that are eating away into the potential sectors of the economy. On one side it can be scrutinized that the burgeoning pile of NPAs poses a threat to the health of Banks, on the other hand, sustainability of the country’s economy including its stable GDP growth and employment is compromised as well.

Thus, one strategy that compensates or pits one against another is not feasible as both sectors have the undue potential for growth and important contributions to the economy.

Even though classifying loans as NPA does not coincide with the core functions of the bank that includes lending etc., it has been embraced by the RBI after being advocated by International Banks. For the Indian Banks, it can be rightfully argued that it has created a severe chaotic situation in the entire financing echo system. This is due to the fact that it is emphatically becoming the biggest destroyer of employment and wealth in India. It is here to be noted that the NPA classification norm has never actually been among the original and very basic principles of lending of liquidity, Safety, and ‘Return on Investment’. The mechanism does not effectively take into consideration the various delays or reasons which might haphazardly contribute to the pilling of NPA.

The NPA phenomenon has taken a toll on the lender-borrower relationship particularly due to which, a large number of businesses have been ineffectively and quickly been categorized as ‘non-Performing’. Declaring a company nonperforming asset wouldn’t have been such a grave problem if it didn’t mean effectively making them ‘Untouchables’ making recovery all the more arduous. This is effectively due to a pertinent and real fact that after being declared as a non-performing company, the company falls heavily from the grace of the industry and carries the stigma among its peers.

On top of it, it is usually seen that their life or workings are made all the more exhaustive and difficult as the banking community exhaustively works towards making it extremely difficult to efficiently or effectively redeem their lost glory.

On top of the arduous process of regaining the lost glory, it has been witnessed that ever since the inception of the present NPA norms in 2013, its hasty and ill effects have cast a dark shadow on all stakeholders. The potential pool of stakeholders that are affected is companies, Banks, MSMEs, Exporters, etc. which are quite vital for the enhancement and the growth of the economy. Thus, in its entirety, it can be deciphered and argued that the provisions target the very sect for whose benefit it had been introduced. This clearly is a self-serving prophecy as, as soon as the stakeholders or key players find themselves being targeted by the norms when the large chunk of their lending portfolio has been classified as NPAs, it forces them to effectively make stringent and constricted provisions for such loss which effectively and significantly result in the erosion of their net worth and capital which subsequently and ultimately lead to further degradation of assets.

Thus, given the aforementioned self-serving prophecy, the Government usually finds itself shelling out humungous funds from the exchequer to heavily and unprofitably recapitalize such units. This inefficient policy gives rise to a pertinent question does the recapitalization money help in revving such assets and more importantly, who pays for it? One should expect disappointing answers for both as recapitalization is not a full-proof plan to revive the funds and assets of eth company and on the other hand, the money used for recapitalization is that of the taxpayers that are being essentially being wasted. Given the inefficiency of the burden on the exchequer that is being ultimately financed and borne by the public through taxes is loathsome and detestable.

In the entirety and totality of the arguments aforementioned, it can be effectively and vehemently argued that such practices lead to the suffering of not only the banks but also the public and the economy. Most importantly, given the exacerbated woes of the employment industry, employment suffers too as NPAs usually lead to the closure of units and laying off of workers.

Having talked about the after-effects of the NPA classification process, one cannot overlook the understated effects that are usually felt throughout the process as well. This can be deciphered when due to the fear of NPAs, even the new innovative ideas with enthusiastic vigorous and high potential of growth become flaky and less entrepreneurial. This aversive nature compromises the risk-taking factor which ultimately again is a downer for the operating unit.

NPA norms- the Achilles heel of the banking industry

It is no news that before the genesis of the norms, the banking industry was still dealing with the same irregularities, and given the effectiveness of the policies, various restructuring schemes were also effectively able to recover a major part of such dues. But with the implementation of the ill-omened norms, registering overdue accounts and booking losses with RBI was suddenly made necessary for the players. Thus, consequently, with the initiation of the scheme, I.e. RBI’s strict enforcement of 90days NPA norms, the Banks’ NPAs were witnessed mounting since 2013. Effectively, the trend of rising NPAs to more than 10 percent of loans also became a fact.

Thus, the need of the hour is to reform the ill-omened, hazardously shaped, and concocted schemes to highly prevent a large number of businesses from becoming sick. This needs to be also done to significantly avoid hampering economic activity and employment in the economy. Further, one can also expect that non-classification will also prevent the avoidable classification of bad debts in the industry which will consequently also obviate the need for unwarranted and arduous litigation by banks, saving them from humungous losses in the future.

The author, Nitin Purswani is CEO at Medius AI