homeindia NewsNow you can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol in Delhi Metro

Now you can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol in Delhi Metro

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 1:55:59 PM IST (Published)

Any passenger who is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

alcoholDelhiDelhi Metro

Recommended Articles

View All

World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life

Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore

Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks

Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read

One in five employees globally are ‘loud quitting' and workers' stress levels are at record high, finds survey

Jun 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read