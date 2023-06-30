Now you can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol in Delhi Metro

Any passenger who is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.
Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.
Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.
Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read