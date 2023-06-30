CNBC TV18
Now you can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol in Delhi Metro

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 1:55:59 PM IST (Published)

Any passenger who is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.
