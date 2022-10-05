Mini
People, educational institutions and private companies can now adopt animals at the Delhi zoo and help in wildlife conservation efforts at the facility, officials said on Wednesday. The animal adoption scheme, which was in the works for the last five years, was launched recently and is open to the general public, corporate sector, celebrities, educational Institutions etc. Interested people can download a form available on the Delhi zoo's website, fill up and send it to the administration following which an agreement will be signed between the two parties. The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka; Nandankanan zoo, Odisha; and Vishakhapatnam zoo have successfully implemented the scheme.