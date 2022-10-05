    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Now, you can adopt a lion at Delhi zoo for just Rs 6 lakh per year

    Now, you can adopt a lion at Delhi zoo for just Rs 6 lakh per year

    Now, you can adopt a lion at Delhi zoo for just Rs 6 lakh per year
    People, educational institutions and private companies can now adopt animals at the Delhi zoo and help in wildlife conservation efforts at the facility, officials said on Wednesday.
    The animal adoption scheme, which was in the works for the last five years, was launched recently and is open to the general public, corporate sector, celebrities, educational institutions etc.
    Interested people can download a form available on the Delhi zoo's website, fill up and send it to the administration following which an agreement will be signed between the two parties.
    The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka; Nandankanan zoo, Odisha; and Vishakhapatnam zoo have successfully implemented the scheme.
    Delhi Zoo Director Dharamdeo Rai said Oil India has adopted two rhinos for Rs 6 lakh each for a year. A large number of people have shown interest in adopting birds, snakes and even elephants.
    The involvement of people will help the zoo create awareness about the plight of endangered species. Their contribution would help improve the existing facilities for the animals, Rai said.
    The adoption cost ranges from Rs 700 per year for a zebra finch bird to Rs 6 lakh per year for a lion, tiger, rhino and elephant. Adoption of leopard, hippopotamus and striped hyena would cost Rs 3.6 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh, respectively. The adopters will be given a membership card once they make the payment. Using the card, the adopter along with up to five family members can visit the adopted animal once a month.
    The name of the person or the company's logo will feature in signage in front of the adopted animal's enclosure. The zoo will also provide a certificate to the adopter on successful completion of the adoption membership tenure.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
