Now get instant refund on cancellation of tickets booked via IRCTC-ipay: Details here

Passengers will not have to wait to get their refund after cancelling train tickets booked online through the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app. Earlier, passengers had to wait for two to three days for refunds.

Now, those who book tickets through the IRCTC-ipay payment gateway will get refunds immediately on cancellation, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The IRCTC-ipay gateway was launched in 2019 as part of the Digital India Campaign, making it easier for passengers to book and cancel Tatkal and regular tickets, the report said.

The IRCTC website has made upgrades in this regard.

There is a 24X7 customer support number (08068243910) for any IRCTC train enquiry and booking related queries, apart from a chatbot on the IRCTC website, Disha, where you can place your cancellation, refund or any other queries.

Here is how you can book train tickets through IRCTC-ipay:

Go to irctc.co.in

Fill your journey details like source and destination stations, apart from the dates of travel

Select the train

Log in using your IRCTC user ID and password

Enter passenger details

Select the mode of payment as IRCTC-ipay

Click Pay and Book

Enter credit/debit/prepaid card or UPI details

Soon after the payment, you will get ticket booking confirmation via an SMS and email

Meanwhile, the Railways has resumed 50 special trains -- halted amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic -- from June 21.

The services of Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express and many special trains are among those restored by Northern Railways.

For detailed information, passengers can dial helpline number 139 or visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or the NTES app.

Meanwhile, the Railways has been advising passengers to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols during boarding, travelling, and alighting the trains.