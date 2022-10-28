Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality in Delhi started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'.

Here are the cities that reported the worst AQI in the past 24 hours:

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) - 373

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 354

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 368

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329

Gurugram (Haryana) - 362

Faridabad (Haryana) - 315

Kaithal (Haryana) – 332

Motihari (Bihar) – 343

Begusarai (Bihar) - 328

Jind (Haryana) – 327

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from PTI