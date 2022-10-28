Homeindia news

Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours

Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

The air quality in Delhi started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'.
Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.
Here are the cities that reported the worst AQI in the past 24 hours:
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) - 373
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 354
  • Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 368
  • Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329
  • Gurugram (Haryana) - 362
  • Faridabad (Haryana) - 315
  • Kaithal (Haryana) – 332
  • Motihari (Bihar) – 343
  • Begusarai (Bihar) - 328
  • Jind (Haryana) – 327
    • An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
    With inputs from PTI
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    air pollutionair qualityAQIDelhi

    Previous Article

    'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

    Next Article

    Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja: check details here