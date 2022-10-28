    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours

    Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours

    Not Delhi, these cities reported worst air quality in last 24 hours
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.

    Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The air quality in Delhi started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'.
    Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.
    Here are the cities that reported the worst AQI in the past 24 hours:
    • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) - 373
    • Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 354
    • Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - 368
    • Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329
    • Gurugram (Haryana) - 362
    • Faridabad (Haryana) - 315
    • Kaithal (Haryana) – 332
    • Motihari (Bihar) – 343
    • Begusarai (Bihar) - 328
    • Jind (Haryana) – 327
      • An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
      With inputs from PTI
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      air pollutionair qualityAQIDelhi

      Previous Article

      'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

      Next Article

      Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja: check details here

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng