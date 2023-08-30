Not tech savvy? Delhi to start door-step delivery of 23 services. Here's how to avail them

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned to start door-step delivery of 23 services, officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the move is for the convenience of the elderly and those citizens who are not tech-savvy. With this, the civic body aims at replicating the ‘Delhi government model’.

What are these 23 services?

These services included:

> birth and death certificates

> Renewal of factory license

> Modification in a birth certificate

> Application for new health trade license

> Renewal of health trade license

> Application for new factory license

> Filing property tax return

When these services are expected to be launched

The MCD is planning to introduce door-step delivery of its 23 services from October onwards, officials were quoted as saying.

How to avail these services?

Citizens can request services or file complaints on a toll-free number 155305. Post this, a visit would be schedules with the mobile 'sahayak', who would visit their home between 8 am to 10 pm, and provide information as well as resolution, they said.

"A mobile 'sahayak' will be provided with a laptop, tablet and internet facility for working. The MCD will try to deliver the services within two working days," mayor said.

(With inputs from PTI)