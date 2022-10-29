Northeast Monsoon arrives: IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe

By CNBCTV18.com

Northeast Monsoon has commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, October 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

Accordingly, the rain will commence over the southern parts of the country for the next 24 hours, and continue to hit the region for the next five days. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert over Tamil Nadu for five days from October 29 to November 2.

Under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu will receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, along with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning from October 29 to November 2.

The wet conditions could intensify further at the start of next week, with very heavy rain expected to lash isolated parts of the state from Monday to Wednesday (October 31 to November 2), weather.com reported.

The IMD’s Chennai-based regional met centre has issued an orange alert over the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, these districts will also be joined by Vellore and Tiruppattur,.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow alert for Mahe and Kerala, especially for the southern and central districts in Kerala from October 30 to November 2.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will receive rain from October 31 to November 2, while south interior Karnataka on November 2 and over Rayalaseema on November 1 and 2, the IMD report said.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance light to moderate rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad.

