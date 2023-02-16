homeindia NewsEarthquake of 3.9 magnitude shakes Meghalaya

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude shakes Meghalaya

By Sangam Singh  Feb 16, 2023 2:33:54 PM IST (Updated)

The National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake is in East Khasi Hills in the state of Meghalaya at a depth of 46 km.

Northeastern state of Meghalaya was hit by an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on Thursday, the third such incident in the northeast in a span of a week.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the epicentre of the earthquake is in East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at a depth of 46 km. The impact of the earthquake was felt in Shillong - the district headquarters of East Khasi Hills district, Ri-Bhoi and parts of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district as well.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km, Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," it said.

Earlier, two earthquakes of 4 and 3.2 magnitudes were reported in North East last Sunday and Monday respectively.
-With inputs from PTI
 
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 2:25 PM IST
