Nomura Singapore Limited ODI, Resonance Opportunities Fund Mauritius Invests in Veeram Securities Ltd

Veeram Securities Ltd integrated as a wholesaler, retailer and trader of branded jewellery and ornaments, has intimated to the BSE that Nomura Singapore Limited ODI, which is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions have made an investment of 1,50,000 shares in the company.

Further, Resonance Opportunities Fund Mauritius has also made an investment of 1,03,000 shares in the company.

The company is also pursuing the object of conversion of the existing company into NBFC.

Also, the intimation is given to BSE to take the necessary steps for getting the eligibility for bank license. Recently, the company has also intimated that it is considering a rights issue of equity shares.

The company plans to enter the reality segment and would undertake residential and corporate real estate projects. Currently engaged in the jewellery sector, its jewelry and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand of various customers coming from diverse cultures and age groups. Its products have a presence across different price points and cater to customers across high-end, mid-market and value market segments. Veeram also does customized jewellery. Its gold and silver traditional jewellery and ornaments are either made with Kundan, gemstones, etc. or just plain gold or silver, the company said in a statement.

With an impeccable eye for design, the collection is created to fit into today's modern world but maintain a timeless appeal. Crafted with the highest attention to quality, every piece is sure to become a treasured heirloom. The product profile of the company includes Rings, Bracelets, Necklaces, Ear chains, Earrings, Pendants, etc, the company said.

Also, the board has recommended the name change to Veeram Realities Ltd. Now, after the name change proposal, the company will enter the reality segment and will undertake residential and corporate real estate projects.