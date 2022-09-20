By CNBCTV18.com

The wall collapse took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida Sector 21. A police official said that rescue and relief measures have been launched.

As many as four people died and nine were injured after a portion of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed on Tuesday morning. Some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said. All those injured were rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. A police official said that rescue and relief measures have been launched. "Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," he said.

Uttar Pradesh | Boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning. A few people feared trapped. Police and Fire Department teams are present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZX4YyTUaAY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

Citing a reason for the collapse, the District Magistrate of Noida said, "The Noida Authority had given the contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We've been told that the wall collapsed when labourers were pulling out bricks."

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning. DM Suhas LY says, "We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured."pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

"We received information of two deaths each (total four were reported) at a district hospital and Kailash Hospital. It is being verified," the Noida DM told news agency ANI. He said a probe will be launched into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives following the wall collapse and directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)