Noida traffic police issues advisory before PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Noida today to inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 at the Expo Mart Complex at 10:30 am. To avoid any disruption in vehicular movement during the time of visit, Noida traffic police has issued an advisory.

The authorities have diverted various routes from Delhi onto the Greater Noida Expressway and have asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic Advisory: Management/diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022," Noida traffic police tweeted. The authorities have also provided a traffic helpline number which is 9971009001.

"Traffic Advisory: Management/diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022," Noida traffic police tweeted. The authorities have also provided a traffic helpline number which is 9971009001.

According to the advisory, traffic going from the Chilla Red Light area to Greater Noida via Expressway will have to move towards its destination through Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Cheek, Sector 37 from Sector 14A flyover.

The detailed advisory also said vehicles coming from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla, Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha, will have to cross the chowk to reach their destination.

The advisory also listed areas where visitors can park their cars at the expo mart. Vehicles of delegates arriving at the event will be parked at gate no 3 of the expo mart, the advisory said. Visitors will have to park their vehicles in the field inside the big Golchakkar.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate at the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022. The four-day event, which will conclude on September 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policymakers. The congregation will deliberate on the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'. India had last hosted such a summit in 1974.