Mini The demolition of the towers, which have been rigged with over 3,500 kg of explosives, will happen on August 28, 2.30 pm.

Supertech's twin towers in Noida Sector 93A will finally be demolished on August 28 after nearly a decade-long legal battle that brought an end to one of the most controversial real estate projects in the country. The demolition of the towers, which have been rigged with over 3,500 kg of explosives, will happen at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the 100-metre tall towers is being handled by Edifice Engineering. A team of 10 people will see the two 40-storey buildings demolished in just over 15 seconds.

The demolition of the twin towers is likely to cost nearly Rs 20 crore as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower, and equipment, News 18 reported.

Here is the timeline of how these dream homes came to be reduced to rubble:

2004: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allots 48,263 sq m of land to the ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing project at Noida Sector 93A.

2005: A year later, the authorities sanction the building plan for the project. The original plan involves constructing 14 towers with nine floors each, and a garden area.

2006: An additional 6,556.51 sq m of land is allotted to the project on lease.

2009: The developers amend the original plan to add two more towers and increase the number of floors to 11. The revised plans also add a shopping complex to the housing project.

2009: Less than three years later, the developers amend the building plan once more and introduce the Apex and Ceyane twin towers instead of Tower 16, and increase the number of floors to 24.

2012: Authorities sanction and accept the revised plan where the twin towers are capped at a height of 40 floors. In response, the RWA of Emerald Court moves to Allahabad High Court stating that the construction of the two towers is illegal on grounds of the UP Apartments Act of 2010 and that their construction violated the minimum distance requirement.

2014: Allahabad HC pronounces the construction as illegal but construction continues as Supertech and NOIDA appeal to the Supreme Court against the judgement. Home owners file petitions for refunds at the same time.

2021: The apex court upholds the Allahabad HC judgement and declares the twin towers’ construction as illegal and orders their demolition.

2022: After nearly a year of delays, the date of demolition is fixed as August 28.