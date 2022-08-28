Gone in seconds! Noida Supertech twin towers demolished — Watch video

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supertech twin towers, 40-storey skyscrapers in Sector 93 A of Noida, were demolished within 15 seconds on Sunday at 2:30 pm. Over 3,700 kg explosive was used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- were brought down by waterfall implosion technique. They were the tallest structures in India to be demolished, officials said.

Ahead of the demolition , Supertech said the twin towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made. "The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," Supertech Ltd said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the evacuation of around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies - Emerald Court and the ATS Village - near Supertech twin towers was completed. Cooking gas and power supply lines were discontinued in the two societies.

The buildings closest to the twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of the Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm and the city will remain a no-fly zone for drones.

All work related to the placement of explosives and connecting them was complete. Edifice Engineering's project manager Mayur Mehta said only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta , a police officer and himself, were present within the exclusion zone.

Edifice has roped in South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project. The whole exercise is being overseen by the local Noida Authority.

With inputs from PTI