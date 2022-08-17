    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Noida Supertech twin towers: FIR against 3 former fire officers over NOC to illegal structures

    Noida Supertech twin towers: FIR against 3 former fire officers over NOC to illegal structures

    Noida Supertech twin towers: FIR against 3 former fire officers over NOC to illegal structures
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

    An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida.
    The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
    The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
    ALSO READ | Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28 — The environmental impact and solutions
    An inquiry was conducted into the Fire Department's no objection certificate to Supertech Limited which was allotted the housing plot number- GH0-04 in Sector 93A in which the officers were found guilty.
    Therefore it is requested that according to the report dated April 29, 2022 of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of DIG Fire Service, in the context of the irregularity in the issue of fire clearance certificate, lodge an FIR under appropriate laws against Rajpal Tyagi, IS Soni and Mahavir Singh, the FIR stated.
    The three former CFOs have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), according to the police.
    Further legal proceedings in the case, lodged on Sunday, are being carried out, police officials said.

    Tags

    NoidaSupertech

    Previous Article

    Malnourishment a major health crisis in Maharashtra’s Melghat region

    Next Article

    India has never been defensive about buying Russian oil, says Jaishankar

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng