Noida Supertech twin tower demolition: Residents of nearby buildings to vacate flats by 7 am on August 28

By PTI

Mini Noida twin tower demolition plan: According to the evacuation plan, the residents of the two societies will have to vacate their vehicles also from their premises on August 28. "Entry of people, vehicles and animals will be restricted in the close proximity area of the twin towers in Sector 93A," it stated.

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village apartments will have to vacate their homes by 7 am on August 28, according to the evacuation plan finalised on Thursday for the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida.

The residents can return home only after 4 pm, when safety clearance would be given by demolition firm Edifice Engineering, the plan stated.

"While residents must vacate homes by 7 am, security guards and officials can stay inside the premises till noon. They will also have to vacate premises at noon," according to the evacuation plan.

According to the evacuation plan, residents of the two adjoining societies will have to vacate their vehicles also on August 28

The plan showed that the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28.

The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the Noida Authority office on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents' groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms.

"In case any flat resident has two or more vehicles, and there is not ample parking space outside the societies, the Noida Authority will provide parking space for them for the period of evacuation," according to the plan.

"Entry of people, vehicles and animals will be restricted in the proximity area of the twin towers in Sector 93A," it stated.

Fire tenders, ambulances, etc., required for emergency services, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers, it added.