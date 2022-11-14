By CNBCTV18.com

The sterilization or anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory and a fine of Rs 2000 per month will be imposed in case of violation.

The Noida authority has amended its pet policy to curb incidents of dog bites and pet attacks in the city. The guidelines make it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31 next year and in case of any injury caused by pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the owner.

The Noida authority took the decision to amend the guidelines in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The CEO of Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, tweeted the provisions as per the new guidelines.

As per the new pet policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory and it must be done by January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed.

ALSO READ:

In case of any attack by a pet dog or cat, on people or other animals, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed (from January 1, 2023). The owner will also be responsible for the treatment of the injured person/animal.

The sterilization or anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory and a fine of Rs 2000 (from March 1, 2023) will be imposed in case of violation.

If a pet litters in a public place, it will be the pet owner’s responsibility to clean it up otherwise a penalty will be imposed for the sanitation issues caused by the pet.

The authority mentioned that dog shelters for sick street dogs can be constructed after getting the consent of the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWA), which will be responsible for the maintenance of these shelters.

The authority specified that the feeding places in the outdoor area shall be marked where necessary and arrangements for food and water will be made by the feeders or RWAs.

The new set of orders was issued amid growing incidents of pet attacks and stray dog menace. Multiple instances of stray dog bites, pet attacks and the standoff between dog feeders and other residents in societies were noted in the city in the recent past.